Matcha seems to have taken over our social media feeds. This fine green powder (which is grounded green tea leaves) is being used in everything from healthy smoothies to decadent desserts. But have you ever wondered about the effort it takes to produce matcha before it reaches our shelves? Recently, a man working on a matcha farm in Japan shared a reel capturing a day in his life. The video has gone viral on Instagram and has left many people fascinated with this cosy "behind-the-scenes" glimpse into a routine so different from theirs.





The reel was shared by Max (@matchabae), and it starts with him getting up around 6.30 am. He puts on his footwear and takes his laptop to the kitchen, where he starts putting together his own breakfast around 7 am. His meal is simple yet nutritious: it looks to be a combination of yoghurt, cereal and banana, with some other ingredients on the side. At around 8 am, he heads to work. We see him loading his truck with black mats/coverings, which will later be used for shading the matcha. Once he reaches the farm, we see him working with others to do so. They roll the covering over the bright green leaves and fasten them in place. "The wind has been so insane. They keep getting pulled up. We saw this field having a little bit of trouble, he explains. As he ties the covering again, he notes, "It's so specific... three times around the branches."





Also Read: 'Living The Country Life' - How Instagram Reacted To David Beckham's Viral Farm Video

At noon, Max takes his lunch break. We see him relishing a balanced plated meal of veggies, protein and rice, along with what seems to be a small dessert on the side. Around 1 pm, he resumes his work on the farm. He wraps up by 5 pm and returns to his room. He starts dinner prep at 6 pm, and we see him cooking a wholesome-looking dish with several elements, including rice, vegetables and fish. He also prepares a stir-fry.





In the caption, Max wrote, "Early mornings, long hours, and quiet dedication - this is what daily life on a tea farm in Japan looks like. As we begin Ichibancha, the first and most important harvest of the year, I'm reminded just how much care and precision it takes to bring matcha from leaf to cup. It's easy to take a beautiful bowl of matcha for granted. But behind every sip is a rhythm of work, patience, and generations of tradition. This is where the journey begins." Watch the complete viral video below:







Also Read: Viral Video Shares A Peek Into Japanese School Lunch Meal And We Are Jealous





Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral reel in the comments section:





"This is so interesting. I would just love to know what the smell is like on the farm with all those leaves... so peaceful but yet such hard work and dedication."





"How do I get there?"





"No matcha latte in the morning?"





"Are you recruiting volunteers?"





"I'd really love to have this kind of lifestyle. So simple yet fulfilling."





"Thank you so much to all matcha farmers for your effort and hard work in growing these amazing plants and making it possible for someone like me the opportunity to enjoy a lovely glass of matcha latte in the sun and all other matcha-related products."





"That's a fine life, simple, healthy and productive."





"That's so cool, omg."





"I was waiting for you to drink matcha."





"If Hallmark were produced in Asia"





"Healthy food, fresh air and enjoyable work is a dream."





Various types of matcha recipes go viral on social media. Some time ago, a Dubai chocolate-inspired matcha drink took the internet by storm. Click here to learn more about it.