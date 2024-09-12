Social media users are all hearts for one of David Beckham's recent Instagram reels, which gives us a glimpse into a quieter part of his life. The star, who is considered one of the most legendary footballers, is enjoying farm life. In the now-viral video, David Beckham gives viewers a walk-through of sorts of his farm and its occupants. He shows us his chickens as well as the different types of produce grown there. David seems to be aware of the seasons and some parts of the care they require. His farm includes spring onions, plums, red cabbage, kale, potatoes, berries, etc. He moves the camera to show each of the veggies and fruits being grown. He especially highlights the large amount of potatoes being grown. He also reveals that he is going to make crisps that evening as he is "a savoury person, not sweet".

Also Read: Watch: David Beckham's Son Brooklyn Prepares Fresh Homemade Almond Milk





David captioned the post, "My Kale is doing well. I can hear my East End mates going "He has changed". My wife said to shorten the video down but obviously didn't listen so I'm sorry... My content used to be motorbikes & camping now it's kale, honey & flowers for the house. I might have to get back on the road soon. Victoria Beckham, you're welcome for the flowers for the house." For more details, watch the complete video below:











Also Read: 'Could He Get Any Cuter?', Victoria Beckham On David Beckham's 'Cute Little Roast Dinner For One'

Victoria Beckham reacted to the reel in the comments section. She wrote, "Who is this man?!? Give me my husband back." People had a lot to say about this viral video, which won many hearts. Several fans commented that they like discovering this side of their favourite star. Here's how some users reacted on Instagram:





"I'm here for Gardening with Beckham."





"Anyone else finds this super therapeutic? I can almost smell the crisp misty morning and the scent of those earthy vegetables."





"This is some of the most calming content on the internet. Like Bob Ross for our generation."





"This is the right energy, my guy."





"I just love how proud he is of his vegetables."





"I just love how this guy was one of the best footballers and now he's a proper gardener and beekeeper!"





"Loving this wholesome country gent era."





"I really like your flowers, garden, chickens) Keep going David, it's inspiring!"





Before this, David Beckham shared glimpses of his son's cooking skills on his Instagram handle. "My boy just loves to cook. Just like his dad," he wrote. Brooklyn Beckham had made a burger, which impressed his father. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: David Beckham Shows Off His Culinary Skills On Victoria Beckham's Instagram