The street food of India is quite varied and diverse. No matter which city or state you go to, you will find all sorts of wonderful street-style delights to try. In recent times, one new addition to the street food landscape of India is the humble sandwich. While we may think of sandwich as a tea-time snack or simply a breakfast food, it has steadily made its way to the hearts of people as a popular street food too. With multiple layers and a plethora of fresh ingredients, sandwiches are no longer the same anymore. And a recent viral video of a giant 'Baahubali' sandwich is testimony to this. Take a look:

Also Read: Viral Video: Giant Omelette Made With 60 Eggs Shocks The Internet

The video was shared by popular blogger @spoonsofmumbai. It has received over 8.9 million views since the time it was posted. The 'Baahubali' sandwich was from a shop named Bipin's Big Sandwich, Chamunda Circle in Borivali West in Mumbai. In the viral clip, the entire making of the multi-layered Baahubali sandwich was shown. First, slices of bread were slathered with butter and chutney. In one layer, the fillings included French fries, onion and capsicum. The next layer was all about pineapple, jalapeno and olives. Finally, the last layer was completed with tomatoes, pizza sauce and cabbage. The Baahubali sandwich was finished off with oodles of mayonnaise, grated cheese and beetroot.

The gigantic sandwich left internet users divided. Some people referred to it as the 'Kuch Nahi Chhoda' sandwich. "I was waiting for him to pull in the cameraman and spread him too on the sandwich," laughed one user. "Itna time lagra is sandwich ku banane mein ke shift bhi badal gai banane wale ki, [It took so much time to make this sandwich that the makers shift also changed]" commented another one. "The "mummy ke kitchen mein jo hai sab daal do" sandwich," reacted another one.

What did you think of this viral video of the 'Baahubali' sandwich? Tell us if you think you can finish it in the comments below.