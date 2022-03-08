Let's admit it - omelette is probably one of our favourite breakfast items. The flavourful combination of whisked eggs with fillings of choice is quick and easy to prepare too. With minimal hassle and maximum taste, omelette is ready in a matter of minutes. However, even omelette fans are questioning their love for the dish after a recently surfaced viral video. This trending YouTube clip shows the making of a giant omelette with a whopping 40 eggs! Believe it or not, the humongous dish is an actual creation that was made by a street food vendor - and it has left the internet stunned. Take a look:











Shared on YouTube by the handle 'Are You Hungry', the clip has raked in over 13 million views and counting. The giant omelette has also received 1.2 million likes and thousands of comments. The 1-minute-long clip has also made it to the number 8 spot in YouTube India's topmost trending videos.

In the viral video, the entire making of the giant omelette is shown. First, the street food vendor takes two whole slabs of butter in a pan. He adds the fillings of the omelette including chopped onions, ginger and green chillies. Next, the vendor breaks forty eggs in a vessel and whisks them to form the batter for the omelette. Even though the pan is small, he manages to cook a thick omelette with the entire batch of forty eggs. The omelette is layered on a bed of lettuce leaves, and garnished with a layer of kebabs, cheese and paneer!





Many users commented and shared their thoughts about the gigantic omelette made with 40 eggs. "I was planning to make omelette but then I saw this video," said one user while another said, "These vendors serve heart attack in just one plate!"





What did you think of the 40-egg omelette? Tell us about your thoughts in the comments below.