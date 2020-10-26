Viral Video: Giant Omelette Made With 60 Eggs Shocks The Internet

This Korean giant omelette video has gone viral.

Highlights Video of a huge 60-eggs omelette went viral.

The omelette is made by a Korean street food vendor.

See how the amused netizens react to this video.

Day after day, we come across strange food recipes that leave us spellbound. The latest one to grab eyeballs is of a humungous omelette made of 60 eggs. The viral video shows a Korean street food vendor making the omelette from scratch early in the day to display and sell to customers all day in a small food eatery. The giant omelette recipe went viral soon after it was posted, and the craft of the chef was appreciated by amused viewers.





The chef first cracks all the 60 eggs in a large bowl and whisks them with a generous seasoning of salt. Then he adds chopped spring onion leaves, grated carrots, chopped onions and meat pieces before cooking the omelette on a flat pan. He makes several layers of the omelette that is finally rolled into big brick. The best part of the video is how he cuts the omelette block into slices with beautiful layers showing neatly within all the slices. Each slice is packed in a container and placed in the window shelf in front of the eatery.





Watch the viral video -

(Also Read: This 70-Year-Old Grandmother From Maharashtra Is The New YouTube Sensation)





The viral video was posted on YouTube channel 'Yummy Boy' and was captioned: "Street food in depth and not boring!" The channel also shared the cost of the omelette roll, which is kept at KRW 2,000 (USD 1.7) and disclosed the location of the eatery (Pyeongtaek Tongbok Market, Gyeonggi-do Korea).





(Also Read: After Delhi's 'Baba Ka Dhaba', Agra's 'Rotiwali Amma' Goes Viral On Social Media)





The video has clocked more than 17 million views and more than 6000 comments so far. While there are words of appreciation pouring in, many users are also making some cheeky comments that cracked us up.





Promoted

"Who else laying down with an empty stomach but still looking"

"Forget all... How satisfying is the sound of vegetables cutting"

"The client: "i said without carrots"

"Imagine putting 59 eggs into the tray and the 60th is rotten one"





More such funny comments made watching the viral video even more fun.









