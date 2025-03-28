Among commonly available fruits, a banana is one of the most convenient on-the-go snacks. It comes with its own cover (its peel), which can be easily removed to reach the fleshy part inside. Even kids can easily eat this fruit, as it doesn't require cutting, peeling or segmenting with sharp objects like knives. This is one of the reasons why a viral video showing how to eat a banana with a fork and knife at a dining table has raised many eyebrows online. The etiquette video aims to show people how to elegantly consume this fruit in a formal/fine-dining setting. To that end, an instructor is seen taking learners step-by-step through the process.

Also Read: Man Explains How To Eat Burger In Formal Settings, Internet Puzzled





The instructors starts by directing them to take up a fork and knife in their hands in the correct way, with the index finger poised on top. She is seen demonstrating each action. A long banana is placed on the plate in front of her. She then tells them to cut the top and bottom parts of the fruit and discard them by keeping them aside on the same plate. Next, she pierces the banana with her fork and makes a deep horizontal incision with the knife across its full length. She uses the same cutlery to start peeling the banana. She only removes the top portion of the peel and instructs the learners to let the bottom portion remain where it is. She chops the banana into small bite-sized pieces and eats them with the fork. "And enjoy the banana in a royal way," she concludes. Watch the complete viral video below:







Also Read: Are You A Coffee-On-The-Go Person? Etiquette Coach Disapproves In Viral Video





Many Instagram users were not convinced by this idea as they felt it was unnecessarily complicating a simple task. Several responded with sarcastic remarks. A few jokingly compared the technique to surgery. Check out some of the comments below:





"I thought she was joking."





"I don't have so much patience."





"Technique name: Operation Banana."





"Omg watching this is so stressful."





"This is how you can make your life complicated..."





"You know what's better to do in a formal setting - Say no to banana."





"Ma'am, the hotel will remove breakfast after 10:30 am by the time I slice the banana!"





"I have already finished the entire fruit basket."





"I just ate a banana while watching her teach me how to use a butter knife and spoon with one. Multitasking at its finest!"





In the past, an etiquette coach's video about how to not eat peas in a formal setting led to many funny reactions. Click here to read the full story.