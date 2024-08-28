People often start their day with a beverage — be it coffee or a steaming cup of tea. However, when employees are late for work or have strict deadlines to meet, they opt for on-the-go beverages. One such popular drink that fits the category is coffee. Grab a paper cup on the way to your workplace and you are good to go. Agreed? Some might, but not British etiquette coach William Hanson. In a video shared on Instagram, he highly disapproved of the concept of “slurping on the go.” “You should never be seen slurping on the go. Slurp only while static,” he recommended.

The clip begins with William Hanson walking on the street with a paper cup in his hand, presumably filled with coffee. He appeared to portray the life of an employee heading for work. Facing the camera, he says, “One thing that is very bad etiquette is drinking on the go. We don't do that.” So what does he suggest, you ask? Well, William urges his followers to “take a seat, have a sip (and) take the weight off your ankles”. So far, the post has garnered over 2.3 million views.

A flurry of reactions flooded the comments section. American international fast food restaurant Wendy's took a sarcastic dig at the coach and asked, “I drink my coffee hanging upside down like a bat, is that improper etiquette?”

A person wanted to know the “proper etiquette for drinking and driving”.

Presenting a POV scenario another wrote, “Manager: why are you late for work? Me:”

“William woke up and decided to go after everyone in the United States,” read a remark.

An individual labelled the etiquette coach to be “ the Duke of demure”

Disagreeing with the instruction, a critic said, “I have got better things to do with my day rather than sitting Mr William.”

