Cooking can feel daunting - especially if you have mobility issues or limited kitchen space. Standing for long periods, navigating cluttered countertops, or lifting heavy pots and pans can turn a simple meal into a real challenge. And for many people, the kitchen isn't just physically demanding, it can also feel overwhelming when you're already low on energy or short on time. That's why smart, accessible cooking hacks can make such a big difference. But sometimes, the simplest solutions are the most effective. In this case? Just sit on a chair.





One man demonstrated this brilliantly in a now-viral Instagram video. Instead of tiring himself out while making parathas, he pulled up a chair right next to the counter and continued cooking comfortably. The clever hack shows how a small adjustment can make kitchen work so much easier. The video flashes the humorous caption: "When you realise you have free will."





Also Read: Watch: Mom Surprises Daughter With A 27-Dish Feast On Her 27th Birthday

Watch the full video here:

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Lunch-Hour Struggle At Office Canteen And It's Too Relatable





The video went viral on Instagram, with several people sharing their thoughts in the comment section.





One user wrote, "I don't understand why kitchens don't have chairs... it makes life easier."





Another added, "We bought one for the kitchen 3 years ago, and now anyone who cooks is happy."





Someone else commented, "I mean, that's a genius move."





"I have a tall stool to sit on in my kitchen, especially when I'm on dosa duty," shared a user.





A viewer said, "I use free will like this all the time."





"Thanks for the idea, though," read a comment.





An individual remarked, "This is why people want others in the matrix... your free will is too powerful."





"Only men can bring comfort in the kitchen," wrote a foodie.





Someone pointed out, "Earlier, it used to be like this only. Go and see village kitchens."





What do you think of this clever hack? Would you use it in your kitchen? Let us know in the comments section below.