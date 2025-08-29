Our taste buds crave something cool and utterly refreshing in the hot months of summer. Among all the sweet treats available in the market, a classic combination of watermelon and shaved ice is hard to resist. Now, thanks to a simple hack going viral on social media, you can make this perfect dessert at home in a few simple steps. In a quick and easy tutorial shared on Instagram, the woman showcased her genius hack for watermelon shaved ice. She begins by pulling out frozen watermelon slices from the freezer - a clever prep step from the night before.





Also Read: Woman Shares Hack To Keep Dal Warm While Eating, Internet Is Not Impressed





Next, she uses a shredder to transform the frozen watermelon into fluffy, snow-like shreds. A squeeze of fresh lemon juice adds a burst of citrus flavour, while a sprig of mint brings a pop of colour and freshness to the dessert. And just like that, watermelon shaved ice is ready to devour. Watch the video here.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ dailyoriginalvids

The viral hack has clocked more than 10 million views on Instagram. The internet seemed impressed with the easy hack.





One user wrote, "I put all this in a blender with some lime and ice. Sometimes I'll add alcohol… maybe more than sometimes."





Another added, "Thanks for the tip, Peggy."





Someone else commented, "Aye.. missing the sprinkle of Tajin!"





A viewer asked, "Why not just eat a slice of watermelon? Just saying."





"Throw that in a blender and it magically becomes a frozen slushy, and it may or may not contain alcohol! And Tajin is a must," remarked a user.





A foodie sarcastically said, "Hear me out....you could just eat the watermelon as is."





"Why bother even grating it. Eat it like a popsicle!" read a comment.





A user wrote, "People thought that I was weird 'coz I'm dipping watermelon into the vinegar."





What do you think about this hack? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: 5 Desi Mom Hacks That Went Viral And Proved 'Necessity Is The Mother Of Invention'