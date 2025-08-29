Our taste buds crave something cool and utterly refreshing in the hot months of summer. Among all the sweet treats available in the market, a classic combination of watermelon and shaved ice is hard to resist. Now, thanks to a simple hack going viral on social media, you can make this perfect dessert at home in a few simple steps. In a quick and easy tutorial shared on Instagram, the woman showcased her genius hack for watermelon shaved ice. She begins by pulling out frozen watermelon slices from the freezer - a clever prep step from the night before.
Also Read: Woman Shares Hack To Keep Dal Warm While Eating, Internet Is Not Impressed
Next, she uses a shredder to transform the frozen watermelon into fluffy, snow-like shreds. A squeeze of fresh lemon juice adds a burst of citrus flavour, while a sprig of mint brings a pop of colour and freshness to the dessert. And just like that, watermelon shaved ice is ready to devour. Watch the video here.
The viral hack has clocked more than 10 million views on Instagram. The internet seemed impressed with the easy hack.
One user wrote, "I put all this in a blender with some lime and ice. Sometimes I'll add alcohol… maybe more than sometimes."
Another added, "Thanks for the tip, Peggy."
Someone else commented, "Aye.. missing the sprinkle of Tajin!"
A viewer asked, "Why not just eat a slice of watermelon? Just saying."
"Throw that in a blender and it magically becomes a frozen slushy, and it may or may not contain alcohol! And Tajin is a must," remarked a user.
A foodie sarcastically said, "Hear me out....you could just eat the watermelon as is."
"Why bother even grating it. Eat it like a popsicle!" read a comment.
A user wrote, "People thought that I was weird 'coz I'm dipping watermelon into the vinegar."
What do you think about this hack? Let us know in the comments section.
Also Read: 5 Desi Mom Hacks That Went Viral And Proved 'Necessity Is The Mother Of Invention'