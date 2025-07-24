There's no denying that Indians love a good "jugaad." This word can be applied to many types of solutions. At its core, jugaad is about making the most out of what you have and bringing a creative approach to problem-solving. Various types of jugaad help us save time, money, energy, effort and more. In the recent past, several food-related jugaad examples shared by desi moms/Indian women have gone viral. These hacks have often left people amused. But they could also be genuinely useful in certain situations. Take a look at some of them below and decide for yourself:

5 Food-Related Examples Of Desi Jugaad That Went Viral:

1. Warm Paratha Hack

Many of us use a thermos to store our hot beverages in cold weather. But have you ever thought of using it for keeping food warm? A viral video once showed a person in Canada opening a thermos to reveal rolled parathas inside. They were wrapped in aluminium foil, which helped trap more heat. Sounds like a clever desi jugaad, doesn't it? Read more about this viral hack.





2. Samosa Hack

A Punjabi mom abroad recently won praises online for her unique choice of samosa covering. She had to make samosas urgently for her daughter's event. In the absence of the traditional patti, she opted for tortillas. This turned out to be a simple yet genius solution. Check out the full viral video and reactions.

3. Oil Usage Hack

A desi mom once took the internet by storm for her taking extreme efforts to get the most out of an oil packet. Sounds relatable, doesn't it? In the viral video, the mother is seen pouring oil from a packet into a container in her kitchen. She squeezes the packet to extract as much oil as possible. She cuts the packet on three sides and scrapes out every last bit of oil to pour into the same container. But she doesn't stop there. Click here to read what she did next.

4. Bottle As Rolling Pin Hack

How to make rotis if you don't have a rolling pin? One Indian mom abroad decided to use an empty beer bottle. Yes, you read that right. Her jugaad received a lot of hilarious reactions online. However, as the viral video showed, one cannot deny it's an effective solution. Here's the complete article. If you're concerned about the glass breaking, maybe use a different type of bottle?





5. Multiple Rotis Hack

An Indian woman once shared a special hack to roll multiple rotis in one go. Her method went viral and received mixed reactions online. The clip shows her first spreading a clean plastic sheet on the kitchen counter. She puts a roti dough ball on it and tops it with another plastic sheet. She repeats the process with 6-7 dough balls, before placing a final plastic sheet. She uses a rolling board to flatten them. Thanks to the sheets, they don't stick to each other. Watch the full viral video to understand better.





