Content creator Purnima Tamang is known for her series of videos in which she cooks different dishes "for her boyfriend" in her signature style. From mutton samosa to neer dosa, many of her culinary posts have caught the attention of foodies on Instagram in the past. Recently, one of her reels took social media by storm yet again, and it featured a delicacy you may not have heard of before. In the now-viral video, the vlogger can be seen making a treat she calls "Bhojpuri crab curry." It is quite fascinating, as you shall discover:





The vlogger begins by breaking and prepping the crab. She seasons it with basic masalas and sets it aside to rest. She then gets started with the elements of the curry base. She chops onions and pounds garlic along with cumin and another ingredient. She heats oil in a kadhai and cooks the crab for some time before setting it aside again.





To make the curry, she adds whole spices to hot oil and then mixes them with the onions. She adds two whole garlic bulbs, as well as the pounded garlic mixture made earlier, to the vessel. She adds a range of powdered masalas on top and stirs them into the curry base being prepared. She pours a little water so that the ingredients get combined well.





The vlogger is seen dancing and enjoying the process of making this flavourful dish. In the end, she garnishes the crab curry with coriander leaves and serves it on a plate to her boyfriend. It has a gorgeous colour and looks undeniably tempting! Watch the complete viral video below:

Here's how some Instagram users reacted in the comments section:





"I really thought it was an uber expensive clutch."





"At first I thought it was a bag."





"Next, make Maharashtrian crab Sukka."





"I don't eat crabs, but I still watched it till the end."





"It's fascinating to see that you can make so many dishes from different cultures for your boyfriend."





"Sometimes tell him to cook for you also."





The viral video has clocked more than 24 million views so far.