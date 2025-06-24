Egg curry, a comforting classic where boiled eggs are simmered in a spicy tomato-onion gravy, is a staple favourite among non-vegetarians. But what if this rich, flavourful dish suddenly took a tangy turn with a yoghurt-based twist? That's exactly what happened to Kanica Joshi, a strength training enthusiast based in Mumbai. In a video shared to her Instagram, Kanica recounted the unexpected kitchen mishap with a mix of amusement and disbelief. "You will not believe what happened today!" she exclaimed. "I asked my house help, Sanoj, to make egg curry."





What followed was hilariously off-script and not quite what she had in mind. She continued, “I haven't had egg curry since a long longgg time, and I was so excited throughout my workout to have egg curry. I was like ‘Ghar jaungi, egg curry khaungi... Bada maza aaega (I will go home and eat egg curry... it will be great fun)'.”





Following this, she narrates, “I just want to show you what he has made. My egg curry is EGG KHADHI. It's made in Dahi!!” while giving a sneak peek into the fusion dish. The content creator also indulged in a fun conversation with her cook, asking him, “Kya banaya hai Sanoj (What have you made Sanoj)?” He smilingly replies, "Egg 'kadhi'.” But the content creator again asks, “Egg kadhi kyu banaiii (Why did you make Egg kadhi)???” The cook then responded, “Aap hi to bole the didi (You only told me to make this sister),” leaving Kanica to conclude by saying, “Theek hai. Um, I am dealing with something else here. Please help,” and makes a sad face. “Rate this for me plis,” read her caption.

The video soon went viral.





One user said, “Hahaha! So funny! But, at the same time, so cute.”





Another mentioned, “He deserves a raise for this.”





“When the Product Manager doesn't give clear requirements,” said a person comparing a situation from a company's product management department with its client.





Someone shared, “This reminds me of a time when I asked my cook bhaiya to make cold coffee & he got it and it tasted like lassi. Turns out he confused jeera powder as coffee & blended that in milk with sugar. The trauma lives on to this.”





“Pehle iske kaan se earbud hatao tabhi nahi sunn raha hai (First remove the earpods from his ear, only because of this, he is not able to hear),” commented one user, pointing towards the earbuds on the cook's ears.





“How was the taste...looks like he just invented something,” asked another.





What do you think of this new dish? Do let us know in the comments below!