A viral video about a unique type of seafood cracker in Japan is receiving a lot of interest on Instagram. Shared on the page @japan.no.1, the reel shows how a delicacy named "crab rice cracker" is prepared. At a street food shop in Tokyo, we see a vendor spread rice batter onto the flat surface of a specialised machine. As it begins to bubble, the vendor places a whole crab in its centre. They then close the machine to flatten the crab completely onto the batter and cook it together. They repeat the process with a shrimp at an adjacent machine.





After a few minutes, the vlogger holds up the giant cracker and shows how it looks. The crab seems to have got 'imprinted' onto it. The impression is so striking that it seems like it is the product of a digital print or painting. However, there's no denying it is edible as we see the vlogger taking bites of the crispy snack. In the caption, it is revealed that this cracker is available at Edomae Tsukiji Tako Senbei Shop in Chuo City, Tokyo. It costs around 1,500 yen (approx. Rs 900).







The viral video received a wide range of reactions in the comments section. Many desi foodies came up with new names for the dish, including "Japanese Khakra," "Kekada papad," and "Crab dosa." Several people also called the delicacy a type of "fossil food." Many were actually put off by the idea of such a seafood cracker. Here's what some Instagram users had to say:





"Spa day for the crustaceans, warm pool or the flat bed massage."





"The crab got screenshotted."





"Can I have a JPEG crab?"





"3D creatures become 2D "





"Looks like a painting."





"Hurts my teeth watching"





"Poster crab dosa."





"I think that's fossilised now."

The viral video has clocked over 11 million views on Instagram so far.