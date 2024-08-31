Social media is all praise for a Zomato agent who delivered food through the flooded streets of Ahmedabad. A widely circulated clip on X (formerly Twitter) shows the delivery agent wading through knee-deep water. Since the video went viral, there has been an outpouring of appreciation for the delivery agent's unwavering and commitment. Social media users have urged Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, to reward the agent for his outstanding work. The text accompanying the video reads, "#ZOMATO delivering in Ahmedabad amidst extremely heavy rains!!"

Watch the video here:

The official X handle of Zomato's customer care responded to the viral post and thanked the user for sharing the video. They also asked for the order ID number so they could identify the delivery agent. Zomato wrote, "Hi Vikunj! Thank you for highlighting our delivery partner's extraordinary efforts! They truly went above and beyond, braving extreme weather like a superhero. To help us recognize and celebrate their efforts, could you please share the order ID or details about the area and timing of the delivery? This will ensure our superhero delivery partner gets the recognition they deserve."

As the video gained traction, it sparked a range of reactions online. While some praised the delivery agent for his commitment towards his work, others criticised the decision of the customers to place orders during such extreme weather conditions.

One user said, "This person who works with his hard work and dedication should be rewarded like this from the company."

Another added, "Excellent job and well done by Zomato delivery partner."

A comment read, "These heroes deserve special recognition."

Some users seemed upset with people for putting delivery agents' lives in danger. They posted comments like, "This is inhuman and dangerous. He is risking his life for a Rs 500 order. He wouldn't have done that if he had a minimum wage. Please instruct riders not to deliver in such conditions."

"The people who order, they should also think. How will someone deliver food through waterlogged streets. He is also human," read a comment.

What do you think about this viral video? Tell us in the comments.