Vivek Dahiya, the fitness enthusiast and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' star, is known for motivating his fans with workout diaries on Instagram. Besides being a regular gym-goer, Vivek is also an ardent follower of a nutritious diet, exemplifying consistency and dedication to a healthy lifestyle. Recently, Vivek posted a picture of his post-workout meal on his Instagram Stories, showcasing a beautifully arranged plate of roasted sweet potatoes and delicious sprouts made with finely chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. He also savoured mango salsa - a sweet-and-spicy condiment topped with vegetables and herbs - and finished off the meal with four pieces of grilled salmon. His caption read, "Sprouts, sweet potato, mango salsa, and salmon for post-workout." Take a look:

Previously, Vivek Dahiya gave his followers a peek into his summer routine, posting a set of pictures on Instagram featuring refreshing summer drinks. In one image, he held a glass of mango mastani, a delicious mango milkshake combining the sweetness of mangoes with the creaminess of milk and ice cream. The drink featured scoops of freshly chopped mangoes, garnished with pistachios and served with slurpy vanilla ice cream.

Another image showed Vivek posing with a cup of beverage, accompanied by a glass of lime water on the table beside him, likely to beat the heat. The final frame captured the actor enjoying a glass of wine and water at a restaurant with a stunning view. Vivek captioned the post, "The Summer Syndrome."

Check it out below:

We can't wait to see more such foodie updates from Vivek Dahiya!