What is the most unique tattoo you have ever heard of? Forget bizarre quotes or unusual characters, one Swiss woman decided to get a tattoo of a barcode on her arm - and her design has taken social media by storm. Wondering what is so special about it? As seen in a video (shared by the woman herself), the barcode is actually scannable. It is linked to a can of the popular drink Red Bull. The woman, whose name is Dew, reportedly spent more than $600 (approx. Rs 51,000) on her Red Bull tattoo.

In a video posted on Instagram, we get a glimpse of her distinctive ink. A worm is depicted as chewing off part of the barcode. As per reports, she added this particular element based on a drawing by her younger sister. At first, she wasn't sure that scanning the code would lead to anything. "I knew it possibly couldn't work as my artist was very open about it... I tried the next day at work and it did, I was so excited about it," she told Jam Press, as quoted by The New York Post.





In the clip, we see her using a handheld scanner at a self-checkout counter at a store. The system registers the scan as the camera moves to show us the screen, where we can see that a 250 ml can of Red Bull has been added to the billing. In the caption, Dew wrote, "For everyone wondering if my redbull barcode works, yes, it does (if you get the right angle and in Switzerland)." Take a look below:

In the comments, many people were amazed that the barcode tattoo actually worked. Several users expressed a desire to get similarly inked with designs for their favourite food and drinks. Some people were critical as they felt the tattoo would become "useless" once the barcode is changed. Read some of the reactions from Instagram here:





"I fear this may be the coolest thing I've ever seen."





"This is so iconic."





"This is so cute and creative!!"





"Compliments to the artist, that's clean line work if that actually scans."





"That's hilarious, and I will be sad for the day it stops working."





"Imagine explaining this in 1945."





"What if in the future they change the barcode of the Red Bull?"





"This is actually the sickest party trick."





"I've always wanted to do this, but I worry it wouldn't work."





"I'm just shocked at the computer-like accuracy of the artist."





So far, the viral video has clocked over 19 million views on Instagram. It has also grabbed many eyeballs on other social media platforms.