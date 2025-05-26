Sushi - one of the world's most iconic and refined dishes - is more than just a meal; it is a culinary art form. From delicate nigiri to flavourful maki rolls and luxurious sashimi, sushi exemplifies the perfect blend of elegance, precision, and simplicity. Typically enjoyed in upscale Japanese restaurants, sushi is often associated with fine dining. But here's a surprising twist - what if we told you that sushi is now being served fresh off a thela (street cart)? That's exactly what is happening at a street stall in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.





In a now-viral video shared by the Instagram food page @thegreatindianfoodie, a street vendor is seen preparing sushi with remarkable finesse. The process begins with a sheet of nori (seaweed) laid over a bamboo mat (makisu). A layer of pink-coloured rice is spread evenly and then flipped over.

The vendor then adds two kinds of sauces, followed by slices of cucumber and avocado. The roll is carefully folded using the makisu to create the classic cylindrical shape, which is then cut into four neat pieces.





What's even more surprising? The sushi is served with all the traditional accompaniments - pickled ginger, wasabi, soy sauce, and even chopsticks.





Looks like OG sushi lovers are not impressed with this street-side version.





A user commented, “Sushi without any seafood is like panipuri without paani.”





Another one added, “Ab kuch dino me ye sushi tandoor me jaegi. [In a few days, this sushi will go into the tandoor.]”





“Abhi kuj dino mei yahi sushi pe besan lagake kurkuri sushi banegi,” wrote a person.





Someone wrote, “This is an insult to Japanese culture.”





A LOL comment read, “This ain't sushi, this is shu-chee.”





“Call the cops now,” said someone else.





“It's not sushi,” echoed a few.





What do you think about this unique sushi creation? Tell us in the comments.





