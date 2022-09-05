We can't imagine fried foods without some ketchup by the side. Right? In fact, our love for ketchup knows no bounds. But at the same time, we hate when it falls on our clothes, leaving hard and irremovable stains. What if we say it is a 'fashion trend' now? You heard us. A new clothing line has been introduced recently with real ketchup stains on it. And it's launched by the popular ketchup brand Heinz. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the condiment giant has collaborated with an US-based clothing line and named the collection 'Vintage Drip'. Presently, this line is available just in the United States in sizes XXS to XXL.





Promo Marketing magazine further states that the word 'drip' in 'Vintage Drip' relates to the word 'drop' - which means literal drop of the ketchup. Moreover, the word 'drip' is a colloquial term for 'style' in the US. It is reportedly a limited collection of 157 'vintage pieces', stained with real Heinz ketchup. The ketchup brand took to YouTube to announce the news with a quirky video. According to them, the drop of ketchup on the cloth is not "stain", but a "statement" for all.





Take a look at the video:





The video instantly took over the internet and left people talking about this unique fashion statement. On Twitter, Heinz made the announcement alongside a post that read, "It's not a stain. It's a statement. Thrifted clothing from thredUP, all with Heinz ketchup stains. Visit https://thredup.com/heinz to shop the collection, and show off your stains with #HeinzVintageDrip. Available exclusively on thredUP. All proceeds go to Rise Against Hunger."





Take a look:





What are your thoughts on this unique 'stained' fashion statement. If given a choice, would you want to try such 'drip' clothing? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.