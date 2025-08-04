For the uninitiated, there are two key differences between gelato and ice cream. First, the milk: cream ratio. It is higher for a gelato; ice creams have a higher proportion of cream. The other key difference is churning speed; gelatos are churned more slowly, resulting in a denser texture. While many hotels and restaurants across the country do 'house-made' gelatos, sorbets and ice creams, Chennai boasts some luxury-driven places that add a touch of 'gourmet' to the frozen delights. The gourmet wave of gelaterias and the premiumisation of ice cream have shaped the city's endearing love for ice cream since the 2010s. From home-grown ice-cream chains to neighbourhood gelatarias, you will be spoilt for choice. We pick the best premium ice cream and gelato spots to fix your ice cream cravings.





Here Are 6 Best Places In Chennai For Gourmet Ice Creams And Gelatos:

1. Yura - Artisanal Scoops, ITC Grand Chola:

Yura ITC Grand Chola





This summer, ITC Hotels became one of the first luxury hotel chains in India to foray into gelatos and sorbets with the launch of Yura - Artisanal Scoops, at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai. Located next to the Fabelle Chocolate Boutique, Yura (which means 'a beautiful dream) is a cosy niche with an interactive counter where you can sample and pick your favourite gelatos. Yura offers a choice of 8 gelatos and 2 sorbets at any given time, with seasonal soft-serves ready to roll on to crunchy cones. Our favourites here include the Miso Caramel (a match made in heaven for caramel and butterscotch fans) and the French Raspberry sorbet.

Where: ITC Grand Chola, Guindy

2. Ciclo Cafe:

Photo Credit: Ciclo Cafe

It's been just over a year since one of Chennai's most popular cafes took the ice cream plunge. Ciclo's ice creams score with their creamy textures and frequent flavour updates. There's typically a dozen flavours on offer, with everything from Milo to Nutella in the mix. Aside from their fail-proof chocolate-based flavours, we also dig their Iranian Pistachio and Lime Pie. You can try some of Ciclo's signature desserts, like the Devil's Food Cake, with their ice creams.

Where: Gandhi Mandapam Road, Kotturpuram





3. Stellar Gelato:

Photo Credit: Stellar Gelato

An inviting pit-stop along East Coast Road with its colourful stained glass facade, Stellar is one of Chennai's newest gelato brands. This cafe offers a wide variety of gelatos and an all-day menu with everything from sandwiches to burgers. Check out their tiramisu gelato and the refreshing mango sorbet. Stellar also offers classic Italian desserts like the Semifreddo, which combines elements like a meringue with gelato.

Where: East Coast Road, Injambkkam

4. Les Amis:

It began as a tiny outlet in the Anna Nagar residential neighbourhood, fuelled mostly by home deliveries during the pandemic, before morphing into a massive dining destination close to Chennai's premier Boat Club neighbourhood. Les Amis has built a long legion of fans for its sheer variety. With a flavour bank of more than 400 gelatos and a slant on fresh, seasonal ingredients, there's always a new flavour waiting for you.

Where: Chamiers Road

5. Gelarto:

One of Chennai's best new gelato spots to debut this year, Gelarto is an initiative of Maison Indulgence that has made a mark with its indulgent desserts. The 'World's Best Pistachio' is one of Gelarto's best sellers and is crafted with Sicilian pistachios. This gelateria has a choice of 30 flavours on most days, including a few diabetic friendly gelatos. Popular flavours include the Chocolate Brownie and Vanilla Bean.

Where: Haddows Road 1st Street, Nungambakkam

6. Amadora Gourmet:

Now the OG premium ice cream spot in the city, Amadora was one of the early movers in Chennai's ice cream premiumisation wave that took shape in the 2010s. Amadora has expanded beyond Chennai with a focus on fine ingredients minus artificial flavours. Amadora's trademark underbaked cake works really well with most of their chocolate and caramel-based ice creams, but it's Mami's filter coffee that remains one of their bestsellers. You can't go wrong with filter coffee and ice cream in Chennai.

Where: Wallace Garden 3rd Street

