Karishma Tanna is a self-confessed foodie with a passion for exploring the world's flavours. Her Instagram feed is a testament to her love for all things edible, from exotic spreads to local delicacies. Recently, Karishma shared a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram, offering a peek into what she's been up to lately. Of course, it was her foodie moment that stole the show. And true to form, the pictures were sure to make everyone's mouth water!





The opening frame captured Karishma Tanna savouring a jumbo burger. The freshly toasted buns were filled with lip-smacking fillings, including juicy meat, crunchy lettuce, ripe tomato slices, and a generous portion of mayonnaise. Her gleeful smile after taking a scrumptious bite of the delectable burger proved how much she enjoyed her snack session. When her husband Varun Bangera asked, "Is it good?", her only reply was a delightful nod. Her caption read, "Take me back where I can have burgers."





Check out Karishma Tanna's Instagram post below:

On another page, Karishma Tanna showed why she is a true-blue "Gujju queen". Back in July, the 'Scoop' star shared a playful video on her Instagram handle where she was seen expressing her love for authentic Gujarati food in her own unique way. In the clip, the actress vibed to the now-viral song "Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki" from the 1984 movie Sharaabi. She walked inside what appeared to be her vanity van, lip-syncing to the popular lyrics. On her way, Karishma was offered a variety of dishes to try from her team, including wraps, sandwiches, salad bowls, and a fruit spread.





But guess what caught her eye? None of the above. It was a plate of theplas that had her heart. She danced joyfully, relishing the delicious flatbread, a staple snack in Gujarat prepared with wheat flour, fenugreek leaves (methi), and a myriad of spices. The clip ended with Karishma Tanna blowing kisses to the soft parathas. "My love forever," she captioned the post. Read all about it here.





We're up for more foodie updates from Karishma Tanna.