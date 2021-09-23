We all know the struggles of beginning our day. We wake up and try to set our day in motion, but without a cup of coffee, it may seem a little impossible. No matter how light or strong you like your coffee, a cup of this drink is really a wake-up call for many! But, do you love your coffee to the point where you could get a master's degree in it? If yes, then you are surely in luck as the University Of Florence in Italy is offering a master's degree in coffee! Yes, you read that, right!





(Also Read: Put A Fun Twist On Your Regular Coffee With These 5 Delicious Coffee Recipes)





In the nine-month coffee course, the students will learn about history, chemistry, technology, and the economics of coffee. The students will also be sent for internships to gain practical experience with companies in the sector.

The first batch of the course will be held in Italian. It will begin in January with 24 students being a part of it. Although the institution also plans to offer English language courses if it sees success.

According to reports, the course's supervisor, who is also the dean of the university's department of agriculture, says the course would cover all facets of the business. This will include instructing students on the origins of coffee as well as how to serve the drink.





Since Italians are avid coffee drinkers, it is no surprise to offer a degree in the field. According to Mordor Intelligence, "The Italian coffee market was valued at USD 3.16 billion in 2020, and it is projected to register a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026)."





As the pilot batch of coffee master's is beginning soon, what do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.