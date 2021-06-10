Every morning we wake up to yet another long and busy day. The only thing to rescue us from the tedious monotony of a work-filled day is a steaming hot cup of coffee. Often referred to as the ‘nectar of the gods', one sip of this divine beverage is an instant energy booster. Its tantalising aroma awakens our brain and mind. But if you thought coffee could only be enjoyed as a morning beverage, think again. Coffee can transform itself from a warm rejuvenating drink to a sinfully delicious cake. For this, all you need is a recipe and you are good to go.

Check out these 5 recipes to jazz up your day

1. Chocolate Coffee Truffles





Nothing brings out the decadence of chocolate like coffee. And this super easy dessert is just perfect to whip up for an unexpected party. Take a look at this delicious recipe here.





Chocolate coffee truffles taste delicious

2. Mint Coffee





Trust us when we say that even though the combination of mint and coffee might sound odd, we guarantee that you will fall in love with this delicious and refreshing drink. Take a look.

The mint coffee will give you a refreshing taste

3. Coffee Cake





Indulge your sweet tooth cravings with this divine and incredibly light cake. This coffee-infused chocolate cake is the stuff of dreams. We have the recipe for you.

This delicacy will be a new addition in your cakes

4. Coffee Granita





This particular one comes all the way from Italy. It is prepared with sugar and water. This recipe is perfect for you if you need a strong wake-me-up in the morning. Check out the recipe here.





5. Coffee Cream Cheese Frosting





Tired of your regular vanilla buttercream or chocolate icing? Add a delectable twist to it with this yummy frosting. It will leave you licking your fingers for sure. Want to try this? See the recipe here!

Mix coffee in your frosting

Which of these 5 delicious coffee recipes is your favourite? Tell us in the comments section



