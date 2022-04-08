Cheese is undoubtedly one of our favourite ingredients to work with. It is versatile and can make any dish delicious, and can be used in cooking in a number of ways. Cheese-making is also a careful and painstaking process that can yield many different varieties of cheese. Interestingly, some cheeses that have matured over time are actually quite expensive. But can you imagine that cheese was the only thing thieves were after as per recent news? A viral news report stated that thieves have managed to steal Dutch cheese worth 21,000 Euros or Rs. 17.3 lakhs in a daring heist.





The news came from the town of Fijnaart, a town in North Brabant in the Netherlands. The thieves stole 161 cheese wheels that weighed ten kilos each, according to a local news report. The cheeses were reportedly transferred through a bus in the well-planned robbery.





The locals are stunned with the robbery of such a big quantity of cheese.

Cheesemonger Gerda revealed that the thieves only took the young cheeses, and left the old ones since they were on the higher shelves. The cheesemaker had put in quite a bit of hard work and craftsmanship into making them and is working to restock soon. "This is bizarre but we are going to do our best to get everything back on track as soon as possible," said Gerda to Omroep Brabant.





The chairman of the local dairy organisation, Theo Dekker, revealed in a report that this was not the only recent cheese burglary that took place in the neighbourhood. A cheese farm was also looted a few years ago on the assembly line. Further, it is impossible to sell the whole cheese wheels in the Netherlands as all cheeses are provided with a unique identification code. This can help track the cheese's origin and location where they are sold. Thus, thieves will only have to sell the cheese in pieces and cannot sell it whole.





Dekker suggests to fellow cheese makers, "Keep everything locked, hang up cameras and provide good insurance. A theft like this just tastes very bad."





What did you think of the bizarre cheese robbery? Do you know of any such similar incidents in your locality? Tell us in the comments below.