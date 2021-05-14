In an interesting turn of events, a bakery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, started giving out cookies with a picture of a strange man printed on them. The picture was apparently of the man who robbed the bakery on April 19. According to reports he broke into the bakery at around midnight and stole cash from the cash drawer along with some bakery equipment.

The bakery run by a couple decided to take the help of the community in finding the suspect but in their own unique style. They got a clear photo of the suspect in the security footage and printed it on an edible paper. Multiple copies of the photo were taken out which were then stuck on almost 100 sugar cookies that were handed out to customers and locals.





(Also Read: Lebanon Chef Breaks Records By Whipping Largest Serving Of Hummus)





"The bakery was robbed of cash and equipment on Monday, April 19th. So, we made delicious sugar cookies with his image on them!" the bakery announced on Facebook earlier this month. "We invite the Bay View community to come on in and take a bite out of the thief while supplies last - one per family.", the owners wrote on their Facebook caption. The images of the cookie were also shared on Facebook.





(Also Read: Water Is The New Wine: A Water Sommelier's Guide To Water And Food Pairings)



The post went viral on social media in no time, with several users chiming in to appreciate the novel idea.













"What a great idea! I hope he's found," wrote a user.

"So sorry this happened to you!! LOVE how you responded to it!!", wrote another.

"Hope no one got hurt but the great idea should share with other bakery's" read another comment in appreciation of the response.





The owners later revealed on Facebook that the suspect was identified and arrested. They also thanked everyone for their response.

