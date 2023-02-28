Airline food is under the radar of travellers after numerous reports of substandard in-flight meals surfaced in the recent past. It's only natural to expect hygienic food on flights that come with the costly airline tickets. And thus, it leads to more disappointment when the expectations are not met. On Monday (February 27, 2023), chef Sanjeev Kapoor complained about his meal on an Air India flight from Nagpur to Mumbai. The same day, another Air India passenger found an insect in his meal and shared a video of it on Twitter.





The passenger, Mahavir Jain, was flying business class in an Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai. "@airindiain insect in the meal served in business class. Doesn't look like hygiene was taken. My flight was AI671 -Mumbai to Chennai Seat 2C," Mahavir Jain wrote in his Twitter post with a video of his meal. The video shows a plate of cornflakes and oats with the side of strawberry compote, yogurt and lemon water. And then a small black insect is seen crawling all over the food!





Watch the video here:

Air India noticed the post and was quick to reply with: "Dear Mr. Jain, we're sorry to note your experience while flying with us. This is not something good to hear. We strictly follow measures to ensure hygiene at every step of the process."

The airline also promised to review and take appropriate action. "Could you please DM your date of travel, and flight details along with the seat number? We'll highlight this to our catering team for immediate review and action," Air India added in another tweet.





All these instances of contaminated food on flights and even trains are quite worrisome. Have you encountered such tainted meals on your travels too?

