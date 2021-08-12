Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is a frequent Twitter user. His Twitter page is full of relatable posts, some of which are educational, some are 'just for fun' and others are purely inspirational. And one of his recent tweets indeed has brightened up a lot of people on social media. The Mahindra Group chairman shared an old viral video of a woman vegetable vendor feeding a peacock. Now, this may seem like a simple gesture of a woman feeding an animal, but trust us, this video will definitely melt your heart!





As Anand Mahindra tweeted this video, in the caption, he wrote, "And sometimes you come across a scene that gives you hope that humanity & the planet will be in harmony. Incredible India." In the 56 second video, a woman selling vegetables on a pavement can be seen sitting with several vegetable baskets around her. When a peacock approaches her, she takes some food in her palms and offers it to the peacock, who then eats the food. Take a look at the video here:





Ever since the video was posted, it has become a hit among Twitter users. The video has garnered around 1.5 million views with more than 28 thousand likes and several retweets.





While many people were amazed by the wholesome gesture of the vegetable vendor, one of the Twitter users commented, "National bird being fed by Mother India... what a beautiful sight", another one said, "Sir, GM. This pic made my day. Thanks for sharing. This is surely from Rajasthan where people value all living beings as God's creation."





While multiple users also suspected that this video is from Rajasthan, one of the Twitter users said that "Yes, this picture is from someplace of Rajasthan. The lady in the picture and the other men talking are speaking the Marwari language. These acts are quite common in Rajasthan. Peacocks easily trust elderly people who feed them regularly."





This simple act of kindness has won many hearts. Let us know what you think about it in the comments below.



