Anand Mahindra's Tweets Pic Of 'Pehelwan Parantha' And Netizens Are Loving It

North Indian cuisine has a raging fan-following across the country. Whether it's a parantha drizzled with butter or a crisp Amritsari Kulcha with spicy chhole - the indulgent food truly has a lot of takers. The cuisine uses generous amounts of ghee with practically every dish, a feature that may spell trouble for those on a diet. However, one Punjabi man found an amusing way to wiggle out of the restriction. Anand Mahindra shared a hilarious picture of 'Pehelwan Parantha' being devoured by a man who was asked to be on a diet. The twist was in the Parantha's size! Take a look:





"When a dietician advises a Punjabi to limit breakfast only to one Parantha," read the caption of the picture. A man could be seen feasting on a single parantha in the frame, but the size of the parantha was gigantic. Sharing the hilarious click, Anand Mahindra wrote, "As a Punjabi, I believe I am entitled to use this loophole for my Monday breakfast.... Bas ek Pehelwan Parantha."





The tweet by Anand Mahindra went viral on the micro-blogging website, garnering over 8k likes and counting. Netizens could relate to the love for Parantha being above all else, and how the Punjabi man found a way to eat it while being on a diet. Take a look at the comments and reactions from people:





What did you think of Anand Mahindra's tweet? Tell us in the comments below!







