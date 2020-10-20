Anand Mahindra's Tweets Pic Of 'Pehelwan Parantha' And Netizens Are Loving It

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: October 20, 2020 13:34 IST
North Indian cuisine has a raging fan-following across the country. Whether it's a parantha drizzled with butter or a crisp Amritsari Kulcha with spicy chhole - the indulgent food truly has a lot of takers. The cuisine uses generous amounts of ghee with practically every dish, a feature that may spell trouble for those on a diet. However, one Punjabi man found an amusing way to wiggle out of the restriction. Anand Mahindra shared a hilarious picture of 'Pehelwan Parantha' being devoured by a man who was asked to be on a diet. The twist was in the Parantha's size! Take a look:
Thank you to the friend who shared this... As a Punjabi, I believe I am entitled to use this loophole for my Monday Breakfast...Bas ek pehelwan paratha...???????? pic.twitter.com/2VA6OkzwyA
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 18, 2020
"When a dietician advises a Punjabi to limit breakfast only to one Parantha," read the caption of the picture. A man could be seen feasting on a single parantha in the frame, but the size of the parantha was gigantic. Sharing the hilarious click, Anand Mahindra wrote, "As a Punjabi, I believe I am entitled to use this loophole for my Monday breakfast.... Bas ek Pehelwan Parantha."
The tweet by Anand Mahindra went viral on the micro-blogging website, garnering over 8k likes and counting. Netizens could relate to the love for Parantha being above all else, and how the Punjabi man found a way to eat it while being on a diet. Take a look at the comments and reactions from people:
Its not just Paratha..Its PARRRAATTHHAA.
— MANEESH SINGH (@maneesh511) October 19, 2020
I am from Karnataka but my first love is Punjabi breakfast and lassi. I love Punjabi magnanimity when it comes to serving butter, ghee, dahi and of course size of main course
— guru (@gururajh) October 19, 2020
If you look closely, it looks 2. People scare how he gonna eat 1, but 1 more beneath.
— vinodkumar (@v9dtaurus) October 20, 2020
Sir should I join you for breakfast tomorrow... pls keep some portion for me like more than a half ????????
— shweta (@shweta_vess) October 18, 2020
King size paratha in breakfast to lighten the lunch and skip the dinner— Daroga Singh (@Daroga_ds) October 20, 2020
The person who has prepared this gigantic paratha and the person who is eating this giant deserve a huge applause.
— Shaun Devin (@mody74in) October 19, 2020
What did you think of Anand Mahindra's tweet? Tell us in the comments below!
