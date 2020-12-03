SEARCH
'Alarm Bells Should Be Ringing': Anand Mahindra On Honey Adulteration In India

Honey Adulteration: A report claims some of the top honey brands in India are selling adulterated honey. Here's what Anand Mahindra had to say.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: December 03, 2020 17:54 IST

Honey Adulteration: Here's what businessman Anand Mahindra said about honey.

  • Honey sales have gone up amid the pandemic
  • A recent report by CSE suggests that honey is being adulterated
  • Here's what industrialist Anand Mahindra said about the report

Honey is a source of livelihood and nourishment for many people across the world. The sticky, sweet and natural substance is not just good to taste, but also great for the health. The sales of honey have been skyrocketing amid the global pandemic due to its immunity-building properties. However, if recent reports are to be believed, the honey we are having may not be in its purest form. Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has published a report that claims that some of the top honey brands in India are selling adulterated honey. The term 'Honey Fraud' has been trending on social media since the report was released.

Newsbeep

The researchers and analysts from CSE selected 13 Indian honey brands and sent them to a laboratory in Germany to test for adulteration. The CSE report suggests that only three brands in out of the 13 could clear the test abroad. Well-known honey-selling companies such as Dabur, Patanjali, Zandu have failed the test, in spite of having passed the Indian standards by government bodies such as FSSAI for honey production.

According to the report, honey sold in India is being adulterated with a sugar syrup. This syrup is undetectable in the Indian tests, but was found when sent for testing in a German lab. CSE suggests that the syrup has been traced back to Chinese companies producing the same in India.

The 'Honey Fraud' soon found itself in the eye of social media storm. A number of netizens tweeted out, demanding popular honey brands for answers and explanations about the alleged adulteration in their honey. People also questioned the safety standards that were set by FSSAI, which were questionably bypassed as per the CSE report. Indian Industrialist and businessman Anand Mahindra too took to Twitter to call out the adulteration of honey. Take a look:

Brands such as Dabur and Patanjali have issued a statement denying the adulteration reports. However, if social media is a barometer to go by, consumers are far from convinced. We hope the investigation by CSE spurs the authorities to stand up and take the necessary action into the matter.

