Food trends move fast, but few manage to hop from a kitchen in Dubai to Hollywood homes. One pistachio-packed chocolate bar did just that, and it has now caught the attention of Billie Eilish, who attempted to make her own viral Dubai chocolate. True to her plant-based style, she put her own vegan spin on it and walked her fans through the process on TikTok. Her clip runs just over a minute. She begins by toasting dokme tel kadayıf – those fine strands of pastry usually tucked into kunafa or baklava. They go golden quickly in the pan. Instead of leaving them plain, she stirs in pistachio spread until it turns into a thick, green paste. Then she pours melted vegan chocolate into a mould, drops in that filling, and seals the whole thing with another chocolate layer. After a quick set in the fridge, the bar is ready.





Also Read: Woman Creates Viral Dubai Chocolate-Inspired Matcha Latte, Starbucks Is 'Obsessed'





The result looks close to the viral Dubai chocolate bar. Billie even points out a tiny flaw. “Didn't nail the side,” she laughs, before biting in anyway. The filling holds, the layers snap, and it looks just as indulgent as the real deal. Here is the video posted by the fan page 'billieeilishtours' on Instagram

Also Read: "Dubai Chocolate Burger" In UAE Leaves Internet Divided





Kunafa is always in the spotlight when it comes to food trends. Not long ago, a video went viral from Dubai showing a wild twist – Kunafa chocolate pani puri. The setup was playful: a toy truck brought pani puris to the table along with small glasses of thick chocolate syrup. The puris were stuffed with Kataifi, a shredded pastry made from phyllo dough, and topped with a drizzle of pistachio cream. Then came the highlight – the vlogger poured the chocolate into the puris. Click here to read the full story.





Before that, a review of kunafa chocolate by Turkish creator Turkan Atay had gone viral. She kicked off her video by saying people everywhere had gone "crazy" over this chocolate, so she bought one to see what the fuss was about. She just wanted to share her honest opinion. Turkan unwrapped the packet, pointing out that she had spent 150 Turkish lira on it. After taking a quick sniff of the bar, she said it smelled like "cheap" chocolate to her. Here is the full review.

If you have also tried Kunafa chocolate, share your review with us in the comments section below.