Food has always been a universal language, bringing people together through its diverse flavours and textures. However, when creativity takes the front seat, the culinary world becomes even more fascinating. A UAE dessert bar has taken things to the next level with its latest innovation - the Dubai Chocolate Burger. This sweet treat has taken the internet by storm and is attracting a lot of attention online. In an Instagram reel, a food vlogger gave viewers a sneak peek of the unique dessert. It features layers of pistachio mousse, crunchy kunafa, and a Belgian brownie sandwiched between fluffy English cake. It comes with a container full of warm Belgian chocolate, which you can either pour all over the burger or use as a dip.





The side note read, "Egypt's popular dessert spot has launched a NEW dessert in Dubai and you're not going to believe it. This trend has taken over all the food items you can imagine, and here we've got a burger! Layers of pistachio mousse, pistachio kunafa and a Belgian brownie sandwiched between a fluffy English cake and it tastes yummy - can be shared too." You can get the Dubai Chocolate Burger at B Laban branches across the UAE. It is priced at 30 AED (approximately Rs 750). Watch the complete viral video below:







The internet is divided about this delicacy. Many Instagram users raised concerns about the sugar content in the burger, calling it unhealthy. Others simply appreciated the novelty and appearance of the final dish. Read some of the reactions below:





One user wrote, "Why does it look so satisfying?"





Another added, "Such an amazing experience."





Someone else commented, "How can someone feel like eating it even..???"





"Nooooo!!! Too much!" remarked a user.





A viewer said, "Add insulin to that burger."





"One word: diabetes," read a comment.





Would you like to try this viral Dubai Chocolate Burger? Let us know in the comments below.