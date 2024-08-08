What is the first thing you do after breaking open an egg for cooking? Presumably, you throw the eggshells away. Well, not anymore after watching this video on Instagram. Why? They can pose a great kitchen tool for cleaning utensils. The user, who shared the viral video, wrote, “I never throw away my eggshells. My Favs, stop throwing out your eggshells, do this instead! Sense or nonsense?” In the clip, the woman first boiled the eggshells in a pan. Next, she poured the water through a sieve and placed the shells in a separate tray. Be all ears now.

The woman puts the eggshells into an oven and lets them dry for some time. She adds that the shells can also be sun-dried. Next, she puts them into a blender. Confused much? In just a few minutes, you will understand what's happening. The following steps include adding a generous amount of washing powder to the blender. After that, the food content creator blends the mixture uniformly. The result is a powdery consistency which is again mixed with baking soda in a bowl. With the scouring powder and scrub, the woman washes her pots and pans, and voila! They come out as good as new. The video has clocked over 12 million views.

Reactions were quick to follow. “My mum uses them for soil fertiliser,” revealed an individual. “I don't eat eggshells but I walk on them,” joked another. After watching the hack, a viewer admitted to removing “eggshells from the trash.”

“My dogs eat eggshells. Great sauce of calcium,” read a comment. Someone else agreed, “Egg shells are actually healthy.”

What are your thoughts on this use of eggshells? Share with us in the comments.