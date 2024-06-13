When we think of baking soda, our mind often associates it with baking cakes or scrubbing pans with stubborn stains. Also known as sodium bicarbonate, baking soda is one of the most versatile kitchen ingredients. This white, fine powder is alkaline in nature, which when combined with an acid, will produce carbon dioxide gas, causing the batter to inflate or rise. However, you will be surprised to know that this kitchen ingredient can offer uses beyond its stereotypical uses. Yes, you read this right! Baking soda can take your ordinary dishes to the extraordinary. Intrigued? Here are five genius ways to use baking soda to elevate your everyday cooking!





Baking soda can make your meat tender and juicy.

1. Tenderize Meat

Who doesn't love a plate full of melt-in-mouth kebabs, perfectly spiced and tender? Baking soda can help you become a kebab pro within no time, and help you achieve soft and juicy meat. All you have to do is sprinkle some baking soda over the meat, rub it in, and let it rest for about 15-20 minutes. Rinse the meat thoroughly to wash off any leftover soda before cooking. Baking soda helps as it raises the pH level of the meat's surface, breaking down proteins and thus making it softer and tender. So, the next time you are cooking succulent kebabs at home, you know what to do!

2. Fluffier Idlis and Dosas

Achieving the appropriate fluffiness in South Indian delicacies like dosas and idlis can sometimes be challenging. But a pinch of baking soda can help you get airy results. Add a pinch of baking soda to your fermented batter just before cooking. But make sure just to add a pinch and not more as it can affect its taste. This secret weapon can help enhance the fermentation process by releasing carbon dioxide in the batter and creating small air pockets. The result? Idlis and dosas that are soft, fluffy and super delicious.

3. Reduce Acidity In Tomato Curries

In Indian cuisine, tomato-based curries are the backbone of any dish. However, it can sometimes turn out to be too acidic. Since baking soda is alkaline in nature, it can help reduce the acidity of tomatoes and result in a beautiful blend of flavours. To achieve this, add a pinch of baking soda to your simmering tomato gravy. Stir well and keep tasting as you continue to do so. This way you will not overdo it and disturb the natural flavours. With this, you can have a well-balanced flavour profile in your curries without the overpowering tanginess.

Make crispy pakoras using baking soda.

4. Crispier Pakoras

Are you a fan of teatime snacks? What if we tell you that you can make your favourite pakoras that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside with the use of baking soda? Just like idli and dosa, baking soda can help create air bubbles in your pakora batter, which puffs up when fried. This results in an airy and crispy texture. All you have to do is mix a pinch of baking soda into your besan batter. Make sure to mix it well before you coat your veggies. The result? You will get crispy and light pakoras every time!

5. Cooks Beans And Dal Faster

In Indian cooking, dals and beans are a staple. However, they often require a lot of time to cook. Baking soda can speed up this process, and save you time and energy. Add a pinch of baking soda to the water when soaking or cooking beans and dal. This will ensure that your dals and chanas cook faster and have a softer texture. Adding baking soda is particularly useful while cooking dishes like chana masala and rajma.





Is there any other way to use baking soda in your everyday cooking? Let us know in the comments below!