While food delivery apps have made our life a lot easier, there have been incidents of delivery executives failing to make deliveries successfully. A couple of reports even suggested that the riders consumed the food themselves, and apologised honestly for not being able to hand it over to the customers. Once a food delivery rider took back the customer's food as he wasn't happy with the tip. Before we assume that the riders often fail at doing their job, leaving the customers helpless, it's not always the case. In fact, it was quite the opposite in this latest report. A customer allegedly claimed that her food wasn't delivered but in reality, it was. Not the one to take the blame lying down, the rider took it upon himself to prove it.





The DoorDash food delivery rider decided to return to the customer's place of work where he had delivered the food to confront her. He filmed the entire conversation on his phone. When he found the customer, he says, "Hello. So, you didn't get the DoorDash order from earlier?" The visibly shocked customer feigned ignorance and said she had no idea what he was talking about. Then the rider reminded her of the food order he had successfully delivered but was marked as 'not delivered'. "You reported the order as never arrived." He went on to question her, "Are you getting free food with my job on the line?"





DoorDash is a popular food delivery app in the US.

The rider explained that he was an independent contractor with DoorDash and he was falsely accused of violating the contract, which put his job at risk. He had five children to feed and could not afford to lose his job.





The woman defended herself by claiming she did not report the unsuccessful order notification and that it could have been a mistake. But the rider contested that "It doesn't just randomly happen magically, you have to get a hold of DoorDash support directly to say that the order never arrived."





After a few more minutes of argument, all the rider wanted on record was if the woman had actually received the order, and she gave a firm "yes".





Watch the video posted by YouTuber Johny Rambo:











The video was originally posted on TikTok by the delivery man on his handle @yungtuci but was later shared on other platforms like YouTube. The action was taken by the rider to prove his innocence was applauded by the internet.