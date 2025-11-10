Kiran Rao celebrated her 52nd birthday on November 7. The day turned extra special thanks to her son, Azad. The youngster baked a special chocolate cake for his mother, which carried aromatic coffee notes. On Friday, the filmmaker shared a series of pictures and a couple of videos on Instagram, featuring Azad preparing the delicious delicacy. The cake came in a perfect bundt shape with a hollowed-out centre. Gooey chocolate oozed around the treat, and those coffee sprinkles on top left us drooling.





Also Read: Virat Kohli's One8 Commune Restaurant Opens New Branch In Goa





In the first photo, Azad posed smilingly for the lens, holding the cake in his hand. Next, he indulged in the baking process, wearing his gloves and putting the batter inside the oven. Once done, the young boy tapped onto the circular mould to unmould the cake effortlessly before drizzling it with rich and velvety chocolate ganache. In the final step, Azad used a sieve to dust the coffee powder on top. The final frame captured Kiran Rao feeding his son a piece of the sugary wonder. Another strawberry cake, garnished with fresh cream and decorated with edible gold and flower adornments, was kept beside the chocolatey indulgence.

The side note read, “Thank you, thank you for all your lovely wishes on my birthday! Now I am just going to go off and eat that yummy coffee chocolate cake which my son baked for me (my farmaaish)”.







Also Read: "I Eat Bajra, Ragi Roti": Shehnaaz Gill Credits Sattvik Food For Weight Loss





If this has triggered your sweet tooth, then we have got you covered. Here's an easy recipe for making a moist and decadent mocha-kissed bundt cake for special occasions.

How To Make Chocolate Bundt Cake I Bundt Cake Recipe:

Cake Recipe: First, preheat the oven to 350° before combining the cake mix with oil, eggs, evaporated milk, oil, eggs and 1 tablespoon coffee granules. Blend until it turns moist, and beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. After that, pour the batter into the bundt pan, sprayed with non-stick cooking mist. Next, bake the cake for 30 to 40 minutes and cool in the pan before inverting onto a wire rack.





Icing Recipe: For the icing, the morsels and coffee powder must be microwaved for 45 seconds before adding coffee granules. Cover and allow to sit for 5 minutes, post which stir the concoction until smooth. Finally, spoon icing over the top, allowing it to drip down the sides. Let it sit for 30 minutes, and your mocha-kissed bundt cake is ready to be served. Click here for the detailed recipe.