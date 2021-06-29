They say imitation is the best form of flattery. This saying may hold true for several artists and celebrities who have fans attempting to imitate their fashion sense or makeup or even recreate their dishes or dialogues. But Masterchef Gordon Ramsay does not appear to be too pleased with this form of flattery. The celebrity chef shared Instagram Reels of himself reacting to a fan who put up a funny video attempting to recreate one of Gordon Ramsay's recipes. At the end of the hilarious video, the chef is seen wailing in exasperation at the sight of his recipe being ruined.





In the video put up by the fan, he was seen saying that he followed Gordon Ramsay's recipe and it turned out great. But it seems Gordon Ramsay didn't like it much - he reacted to the video with a sobbing face. The celebrity chef's hilarious reaction video received over 28 million views and 83k likes. Take a look:

When he is not whipping up some drool-worthy and delicious dishes, Gordon often makes funny Instagram Reels of himself reacting to dishes cooked by fans or from restaurants.





In one such hilarious video shared by the celebrity chef earlier, he tries a sandwich from Starbucks. He captioned the clip, “Sometimes I get bored on the road...So I decided to have some fun at the drive-thru and met Harry Snotter.”

Tell us in the comments below what you thought of Gordon Ramsay's funny reaction.