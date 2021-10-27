If there's one genre of video content that always wins hearts on the internet, it has to be videos of children. Whether it's clips of babies doing adorable things or children asking innocent questions; these videos give us such a fresh and new take on adult life. One such clip surfaced on social media recently, and it has got internet users talking. In the clip shared by @scottyhubs or Scott Hubbard, he is eating at an unnamed fast food restaurant with his daughter Aubree. Meanwhile, a lady is screaming at the restaurant worker for not getting the order right. Hearing the din, his daughter asks an innocent question. Take a look:











The video has gone viral and has been shared on multiple social media platforms. It is said to be from Arizona, USA. The angry lady was yelling about some mistake in her order. As the lady screamed at the staff worker, the little girl asked her father, "Why is she so angry?"

The father of the girl, Scott Hubbard, revealed later that this lady had come into the restaurant while they were waiting for their food. She slammed the doors open and started screaming at the employee. "I never post videos like this. I just thought my daughter's reaction was so pure. Food service employees don't deserve to be treated like trash for something so small," he further added.

Fast-food workers face increasingly difficult work conditions.

The restaurant industry has been hit with a worker crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Several fast-food chains have tried to incentivise workers to apply for jobs and sit for the recruitment processes. Recently, a restaurant chain in the US asked its corporate employees to run the kitchens and serve after a major labour crisis.





Yet another fast-food chain in Texas wrote a heartfelt but clear message for their customers. "We are short-staffed. Please be patient with the staff that did show up. No one wants to work anymore." The photograph went viral and got several reactions on Reddit.





We hope this innocent girl's question will prompt users to sit up and take notice of their behaviour towards fast-food workers. What did you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.