The world of food is a realm of endless possibilities, where creativity knows no bounds and unconventional pairings can spark both fascination and horror. The internet is always abuzz with discussions about the next big food trend and the latest one to divide the masses is gulab jamun dunked in chai. A video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a man eating gulab jamun soaked in chai. While some people find it intriguing, others cringe at the unusual pairing.





The viral video features a man standing in front of a buffet as he creates an unconventional treat by combining gulab jamun and chai. He starts by placing three gulab jamuns in a bowl, adds some sugar syrup, and then pours in a glass of steaming hot chai. The unusual combination is then devoured with a spoon, leaving viewers divided over the unique flavour of the dish. The side note read, "Chai jamun? Gulab Chai? You need to try this next time you go my favorite Indian buffet in SoCal @masalabaeoc."

See the video here:

The video garnered nearly 5 million views on Instagram. The comments reflected a mix of opinions.





One user said, "OMG I'm so down to try! I love Chai!"





Another added, "Diabetes in a cup."





Someone else commented, "What?!? Let me know where these desis are who are doing such blasphemy."





A viewer suggested, "Best combo, also with coffee."





"We disassociate from such experiments," remarked a foodie.





A comment said, "You ruined both of them buddy."





A user wrote, "He's trynna start something no one wants."





Another argued, "Believe me, I have seriously tried this and it tasted really good.. that's because I'm a weird eater... Try it, guys. It is worth trying."





What do you think about this unique combination? Tell us in the comment section below.