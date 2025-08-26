Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations are set to begin on August 27. People in different parts of India are eagerly awaiting this festival. As foodies, many of us are looking forward to the foodie side of this festive occasion. Modak is the sweet delicacy most popularly associated with Ganesh Chaturthi. People love different types (traditional and experimental) of this mithai. Among the traditional versions, the ukadiche modak is one of the most famous delights. It features an outer covering made of rice flour and an aromatic stuffing of coconut and jaggery.





Also Read: Vlogger Tries Indian Sweets For The First Time, His Reaction Says It All





This Ganpati-special sweet treat is being enjoyed not only in India. Its yumminess has reached people abroad, too. Recently, a video showing an American man trying ukadiche modak for the first time went viral on social media. The reel was shared by an Indian vlogger, Disha Pansuriya (@dishakpansuriya). The man can be seen holding a plate of white modaks. He pops one of them in his mouth. Immediately, his expression changes to one of delight. "Wow, this is amazing," he says. He continues making murmurs of appreciation for the sweet. Watch the complete viral video below:

Also Read: British Vlogger Tastes Masala Soda, Her Reaction To The 'Strong Flavours' Goes Viral





The comments section was full of heart emojis. Several people expressed their appreciation of the American man's reaction as well as the vlogger's idea to make him try this Ganpati-special sweet. If you're also tempted to eat it now, here's an easy recipe for ukadiche modak you can try at home.

Before this, a video of the same American man tasting puri bhaji and kheer for the first time took social media by storm. The reel shows him carefully scooping up the potato bhaji with a piece of puri and then being amazed by its taste. He is also bowled over by the sweet treat. Someone off-camera is heard explaining what it is to him. Read the full viral story.