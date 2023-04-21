Nysa Devgan, daughter of actor-couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, celebrated he 20th birthday on April 20, 2023. But it's only now that we have got a glimpse of the celebrations, thanks to her aunt Tanishaa Mukerji. She shared a video of the birthday cake cutting session on her Instagram stories, which has been shared by many fan clubs and other Instagram handles. Nysa Devgan can be seen blowing the candles and cutting the cake with father Ajay Dvgn and grandmother standing by her side. Kajol can be heard singing "Happy Birthday' song. Amidst all of this, the special birthday cake stood out.





Also Read: Kajol's Son Yug Turns Chef For His Mother; Look What He Made





The dual cake was created in the form of number '20' since it was Nysa's 20th birthday. The significantly large chocolate cake was topped with white and pink cream meringue and chocolate balls. Both the 'numeric' cakes were decorated with chocolate wafers on the sides and on the top. If just by reading this, your mouth is watering, wait till you see the cake.

Watch the video of Nysa Devgan's birthday celebration:







Also Read: Shivang Chopra And Parineeti Chopra Savour Avocado Toast In London





Just around two weeks ago, it was Ajay Devgn's birthday and Kajol gave us a sneak peek into the birthday feast - of not one but two cakes. Cake no. 1 was a cheesecake topped with white cream and Cake No. 2 was a dark chocolate cake. 'Happy Birthday' was written in white cream on top of it. See the pictures here.





While Nysa Devgan chose to spend her birthday with family, she recently had a fun trip with friends in Jaisalmer. And by 'fun' we mean enjoying traditional Rajasthani thaali. Read more about it here.

