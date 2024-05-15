Cake artists have taken cake decoration to levels that are beyond our imagination. While most of us would be familiar with hyper-realistic cakes and might even no longer be fascinated by them, a pastry chef is winning hearts on Instagram through her detailed Bollywood-themed cakes. The pastry chef (@_essange_ of) has recently posted a reel of a cake with a 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (YJHD) theme. The top of the cake is covered with big and small references from the film, and fans of "Bunny" (Ranbir Kapoor) and "Naina" (Deepika Padukone) are impressed. Let's take a closer look at this viral cake that has clocked a million views on Instagram.





The artist takes a rectangular cake covered in white frosting. Using buttercream in various colours, she first makes mountains and snow on it to refer to the Manali trek in the first half of the film. Next, she makes a beautiful structure from Udaipur, where Aditi's destination wedding takes place in the second half of the movie.





She also added a train on one side in the background and made it look like it was reaching the mountains. Next, she draws holi colours on another side, referring to the popular song sequence 'Balam Pichkari'. Another popular reference from the film on the cake is a bowl of dal and a plate of rice, reminding fans of Bunny's dialogue, "Shaadi is dal chawal for 50 saal (years) till you die."

Next, she pipes the four main characters (Bunny, Naina, Aditi, Avi) in the same way they posed for a picture in the snow-decked hills of Manali. She also adds alcohol bottles and poker chips on Avi's side. On Naina's side, the pastry chef adds the two things Naina loved the most -- books and a really cute bunny. She finished off with the final detailing and the brilliant 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' movie-themed cake is ready!







Here is how viewers on Instagram reacted to the video:





One Instagram user said, "It will be difficult to cut such a lovely masterpiece that too of the most beautiful movie." Another added, "The bunny is so cute I'm crying."





A fan wrote, "Ok I'm living for this now!!!! Need more of this." A lovely comment read, "Lovely detailing Shreya, it looks like painting." A 'YJHD' fan wrote, "The best cake design I've ever seen in my life ......I'm addicted to this movie."

Do you like this creative 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' themed cake? Share your views in the comments section.