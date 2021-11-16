The internet has amazing food content in abundance. From quick and easy kitchen hacks to awe-inspiring dishes created by chefs, we can't help but binge-watch these videos on repeat. Food bloggers and influencers have carved a niche for themselves, and their followers are well-versed with the kind of content they create. Pastry chef Amaury Guichon, for instance, creates chocolate creations of objects which are larger than life and surreal. Meanwhile, another food creator, Natalie Sideserf, has her own style of making cakes that look like household objects. Recently, she has created a unique video which at first glance, seems like a whole onion. However, slice it apart using a knife and it turns out to be something entirely different - a delicious cake! Watch the video and see for yourself:

(Also Read: Viral Selfie Cake Looks So Real That It Hurts When It Is Cut; Watch The Shocking Video)





The video was shared on Instagram by @sideserfcakes (or Side Serf Cake Studio), who has a fan following of 702k on Instagram. She has been creating hyperreal cakes ever since the trend started in 2020, and has often mesmerised the internet with her surreal creations. This particular Instagram video of the onion cake went viral and received over 4 million views and 176k likes.





In the short viral video, we see a whole onion placed in the middle of a plate. Natalie holds it and slices it into two when we see that the vegetable actually turns out to be a cake inside! The incredible creation surprised everyone on Instagram. "This is one of my favourite cakes I've ever made...and it's an onion lol," she wrote in the caption. "Not going to lie. The top layer got me," commented one user while another wrote, "I need a thesaurus because the words amazing and talented ..DOESN'T EVEN FIT how mind-blowing this is!"





A few people also questioned if the outside onion peels were real. She revealed in the comments, "It's not real onion skin, I made it with edible vanilla wafer paper. I have a tutorial showing how it was made on YouTube."





What did you think of the onion cake? Did you think it was an onion at first? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.