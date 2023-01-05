New Year's resolutions are great, but let's admit it, they are essentially made to be broken. In fact, they dissolve as fast as they develop. And if you are like us, then you have probably put off your resolution already. A report in Forbes Magazine states that only eight percent of people keep up their resolutions. It seems celebrity choreographer Remo D'Souza falls in that 92 percent group. Wonder how we got to know that? We suggest checking out his latest post on Instagram. Remo D'Souza enjoys 13 million followers on the photo-sharing app and keeps them entertained with various unique content. What we enjoy the most are his funny Reels with his wife Lizelle D'Souza.





In one such Reel, we find Remo D'Souza breaking his resolution for a delicious meal. The video, shot in their kitchen, starts with him telling Lizelle (in Hindi), "I'll start exercising from today. So, I will avoid oil, fried food, maida and rice. I'll not have dinner as well." While Lizelle is seen ignoring him, Remo goes on with his instructions. He says, "I want chana and warm water with honey in the morning."





"Nashte mein kya hai (what's there for the meal today)?" he finally asks. Lizelle, while chopping vegetables, replies, "Chole bhature!" And soon, his resolution takes a back seat and Remo decides, "Kal se gym jaunga (I'll hit the gym from tomorrow)." Such a relatable incident; isn't it?

"New year resolution. @lizelleremodsouza just because of you I will start from tomorrow," Remo captioned the Reel.





Watch the hilarious video here:





Have you ever experienced such a similar incident? Do share it with us in the comments below.