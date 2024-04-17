Are you a 'Swiftie', an enthusiastic fan of the singer Taylor Swift? If the answer is yes, you'll love this viral cake trend inspired by the singer's 2014 song 'Blank Space'. That's right, Taylor Swift's music seems to never get old and is once again trending with this viral 'Blank Space' cake. Several bakers are trying to recreate this cake, which is completely white on the outside, and as soon as you cut it, or precisely, stab it, it oozes with an edible red liquid resembling blood. The cake is recreated from one of the scenes in the 'Blank Space' music video, in which Taylor uses a knife and 'stabs' it into a white cake, which splashes out a red liquid.





Recently, video creator and baker Marian (@cakesbymarian_ on Instagram) tried this viral 'Blank Space' cake and also showed how the 'fake blood' is hidden inside the cake. Are you curious? Read on!

How To Make The Viral Taylor Swift 'Blank Space' Cake

The baker begins by taking a layer of heart-shaped vanilla cake, covering it with buttercream, and then topping it with another layer of cake. She then covers all the sides with buttercream and smoothens it out. Next, using a deep round cutter, she takes a round portion out from the centre of the cake. Taking a small bowl, she mixes water, corn flour, and red food dye and puts the liquid in a plastic bag. She added that some people also use a balloon instead. She places this plastic bag in the hole in the cake. Next, she covers the entire top layer of the cake with buttercream, smoothens it out, and decorates the borders. Final touch - writing 'Blank Space' in white on top of the cake. Now, all you need to do is make a big cut in the center of the cake like Taylor!

Here is how people are reacting to this viral cake trend:





An Instagram user wrote, "Cool. I love the first couple of stabs!" Another added, "Omg, the end part was fun to watch haha!!" Impressed by the cake, one said, "I need this for my birthday." Another wrote, "This was fun to watch!"

Some people were also left unimpressed, calling it "gross," "disturbing," and "what a waste."





Do you like this viral Taylor Swift 'Blank Space' cake? Share your views in the comments section.