Going to school on birthdays had always been exciting. Distributing sweets among fellow students and getting special attention was the best part of our school days. Do you agree? And we always saved more treats for our favourite teacher to impress them. But in a turn of events, this teacher chose to impress his students - all 700 of them - by treating them with ice creams on his birthday. The teacher made the grand gesture by announcing it in front of all the students, and all of it was captured in a video, which was shared on Twitter.





The video is quite fascinating. The flamboyant style in which the teacher makes the announcement is amusing. In a large hall full of students, the teacher stands on a tall makeshift podium that almost reaches the ceiling. The teacher says, "Today is a very special day as I turn 50. My beautiful wife asked me what I wanted for my birthday." He then continued saying that he told his wife that he would like to bring ice creams for his students, as the students clapped and cheered on.





The video was shared on Twitter by Good News Movement with the caption, "700 ICE CREAMS FOR EVERYONE AT SCHOOL: When his wife asked him what he wanted for his 50th birthday, this teacher said he wanted to do something for the kids. He bought ice cream instead of having a party/gifts from his family using his birthday budget!"





The teacher's wife also told Wife tells Good News Movement, "The kids love him. He loves them unconditionally and doesn't judge them. He wants to be a light in their lives. Life is hard enough for them, especially at middle school age. When he was a student, he was bullied a lot, so he is very passionate about it"





Have you had such a generous teacher in school who treated students like this?