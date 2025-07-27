Picture this: tender charcoal-grilled kebabs, resting on a cloud of saffron-tinted basmati, topped with a sunny-side-up egg and a dollop of butter. You surely have guessed the dish by now. It is the delicious chelo kebab platter. And Kolkata's love affair with this Iranian delicacy is no secret. What began as a novelty from Iran in the mid-1970s has today become as integral to the city's soul as a steaming plate of macher jhol and bhaat. It is nostalgia on a plate, a weekend ritual and the perfect go-to for first dates and celebrations.





Ready to rediscover how the chelo kebab platter captured Kolkata's heart? Let's trace its journey and spot the best places in town to enjoy the delicacy in its unadulterated glory.





How It All Began In Kolkata:

In 1975, Nitin Kothari of Park Street's Peter Cat dined in Tehran and tasted Iran's popular dish. The South Kolkata entrepreneur was struck by the balance of juicy lamb seekh and chicken jujeh kebabs plated atop saffron rice, crowned with a poached egg. He got it back home and replaced the saffron rice with fragrant basmati and a generous dollop of butter. That one adaptation turned into a phenomenon. Food experts say that within a year, Peter Cat was dishing out over 35,000 chelo kebabs every month, and queues wound around the block from noon onwards.

Kolkata's Love For Global Fare:

Long before chelo kebab's arrival, Kolkata had already developed a taste for global cuisine. During World War II, Allied soldiers stationed in the city introduced the locals to boneless roast, canned soups and tea-room sandwiches. European cafes like Flurys brought in puff pastries and Continental breakfasts. This cosmopolitan backdrop primed the people in Kolkata (then Calcutta) to embrace new flavours without hesitation. When chelo kebab landed on Park Street plates, it felt like the natural next step. It was a dish that combined Persian flavour with Kolkata's rice-loving tradition.





Here Are Kolkata's Top 3 Restaurants That Serve The Most Authentic Chelo Kebabs:

1. Peter Cat, Park Street:

Chelo kebab's journey in Kolkata began at this place and it still sets the benchmark. Under vintage red lampshades, you will find tender lamb seekh and juicy chicken jujeh that melt at the fork, buttery basmati and a perfectly runny egg.





Must-try add-ons:

Mixed-grill sizzler

House-made cocktails

2. Marco Polo, Sarat Bose Road:

This South Kolkata gem blends old-world European elegance with Kolkata warmth. The kebabs arrive sizzling and the buttered rice gleam beneath a sunny-side-up egg. And the best part is, you can get this delicacy delivered to your doorstep. Just order via your favourite food app and enjoy a gourmet stay-home date.





Must-try add-ons:

Lebanese lamb chops

Creme caramel

3. Trincas, Park Street:

A heritage cafe since the 1920s, Trincas offers live music, vintage lamps and chelo kebabs that carry a gentle smoky note, steeped in nostalgia.





Must-try add-ons:

Chicken Ala Kiev

Devilled crab

In Kolkata's ever-evolving food scene, chelo kebab remains a comforting constant. It is the perfect instance of the fact that some flavours are worth following, either with fork in hand or with a few taps on your screen. Bon Appetit!





