Noodles, especially instant noodles, have become one of the most loved quick meals for many. But with concerns around health and processed foods, many foodies are turning to homemade options. Amid this, a video went viral on Instagram featuring a woman from Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, making noodles from scratch, offering a simpler alternative to store-bought ones.





In the video shared by @foodwalebhaiya, the woman starts by preparing the dough - wrapping the ingredients in a cloth and beating it on a table. Next, she puts the dough in a huge container, separates it into smaller pieces, and feeds them into an extruder to shape the noodles. Once a flat, massive sheet is ready, she dusts it with powdered wheat and wraps it in plastic packets.





The woman then resets the machines and feeds the sheets back into them. This is when the dough gets cut to the desired noodle length. The thin noodles come out perfectly shaped. She collects them on plates before lightly steaming them. And that is it. The noodles are ready to use after a quick heating.

The video also shows her cooking the noodles. She heats oil in a pan, tosses in chopped capsicum, onion, and carrot, then adds the noodles. Bit by bit, she adds masalas and sauces, stirs everything up nicely, and finally serves a scrumptious plate of noodles. The post was captioned with the location: "Jaipur's Viral Aunty Noodles. Aunty's Cafe Ashok Nagar Jaipur."

The handmade noodle-making video left social media users divided.





A section of users were wowed by the aunty's hard work. One of them commented, "This looks actually good." One more user added, "I salute your handwork and hardwork."





"Full hygiene, handmade too good," said a person. A third comment read, "The process looks clean... Well done!" Someone else chimed in, "Damn fresh noodles kya baat hai," while another user explained, "This noodle might look a bit dirty but I bet this is way healthier than an instant noodle packet which contains carcinogens and microplastic."





Meanwhile, a concerned viewer shared, "My OCD is screaming after watching this video." Another pointed out the cleanliness of the equipment: "I wish Aunty would give the machine a good clean before whipping up noodles."





"Koi machine ka haal bhi dekhlena hygiene dikhegi," read one comment. "Clean the machine please!!!" said one more person.





What do you think about the handmade noodles? Do let us know in the comments section.