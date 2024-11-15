Ordering food online from delivery applications has become a norm nowadays. But do we ever pause and think of the delivery agents who make sure we get our food on time? From long hours on the road to unpredictable weather and heavy traffic congestion, they navigate through numerous challenges to drop our meals at our doorstep. Recently a video has gone viral that perfectly captures their often-gone-unnoticed struggles. The clip dropped on Instagram by a content creator (@vishvid) showed a female delivery partner riding a bike with her child seated in the front.





Also Read: Zomato Delivery Agent Carries His Children To Work; Zomato Reacts





The woman revealed that she has been working as a food delivery agent for the past month. She claimed to be a hotel management student. But after getting married, the woman found it hard to find a job. That is when she decided to take up the role of a delivery partner. The woman said, “Main bohot jagah pe kaam dundne gayi thhi lekin baccho ke sath unhone maana kiya. Phir socha ki bike hai toh kuyn na mai apne bacche ke sath yeh kar sakti huu? (I tried to look for jobs at many places but they rejected me because I have a kid. Then I thought that I have a bike so why cannot I bring my child to work?)”

Also Read: Pakistani KFC Delivery Agent Does Night Duty To Pay Her Expenses; Internet Applauds





When the content creator asked whether she finds the job difficult, the woman had a befitting reply, She said, “Pehle pehle hoti thhi. Lekin koi bhi kaam karo toh hoti hai. Par abhi nahi hoti. (Initially, there were difficulties. But that is true for any job you start. Now, I don't find it challenging).”

Her message? “Koi bhi kaam chota yaa bara nahi hota. Aap kar sakte ho. (No job is big or small. You can do it all).”





Quoting a dialogue from the film Dangal a person said, “Now we can say "Humari chhori chhore se kam hai?”





Many called her a “sherni (tigress)”





“Proud of you” commented another.





A few advised her to wear a helmet.





Also Read: China Food Delivery Agents Help Restaurant Owner's Baby, Internet Reacts





The video has so far garnered over 7 million views.