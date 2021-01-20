McDonald's Customer Enraged As Delivery Boy Cancels Order; Eats It Outside Her Home

This bizarre news item will make you laugh.

Highlights A customer placed an order for McDonald's in UK

The delivery agent cancelled the order and proceeded to eat it himself

The video of the incident went viral on social media

Ordering food at home comes with its own set of unique quirks. Many of us have witnessed bizarre incidents, such as the driver dropping off the order at the wrong location, bringing an incomplete order and more. These issues are promptly addressed by delivery companies, who resolve customer's grievances and refund the amount as the case may be. However, one recent incident in the United Kingdom has bamboozled both the customer and the fast-food giant McDonald's. A customer ordered a burger for herself, only to find that her order was cancelled and the delivery boy was eating it outside her home. She captured the moment in a video that was shared on Twitter by her brother. Take a look:











The video went viral on the micro-blogging site and soon found its way to other social media platforms as well. The customer and his sister living in Kentish Town, London captured on camera how her delivery boy was eating the food while sitting right outside her home. Writing to delivery partner 'Just Eat', the customer's brother wrote, "The driver cancelled the order, sat outside her house and ate the food?"





The delivery company 'Just Eat' responded to the incident with an official statement, as reported by The Sun UK, "At Just Eat we're committed to providing a positive experience for all of our customers. When we become aware of any practices that fall below the high standards we expect, we will always take steps to address this." They added, "As such, we were concerned to hear about this incident. We are investigating, will take action as appropriate and are also in contact with the customer."

This is not the first time McDonald's has been in news in the recent past. A customer recently travelled 100 miles across three counties to get a McDonald's burger amid the nationwide lockdown in the UK. The North Yorkshire Police fined her for the same, classifying her travel as 'non-essential' in times of the Coronavirus pandemic.





What did you think of this bizarre news? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!







