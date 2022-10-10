Ordering food online has become a common feature of every Indian household. The moment our food cravings arise, we quickly take out our smartphones and order our favourite food online. With the touch of a few buttons and clicks, our favourite food is delivered to our doorstep and we can enjoy it in the comfort of our own homes. Meanwhile, the anticipation of waiting for our food to be delivered can be quite exciting at times! Recently, a video showed a man greeting his food delivery agent with a 'tika' upon delivering his food order successfully. The video has gone viral receiving millions of views. Take a look:

(Also Read: Zomato Worker Delivers Order In Spite Of Losing Wallet; Twitter Reacts)

The video was shared on Instagram by user @sanjeevkumar2200268. It has gone viral receiving over 6.9 million views and 574k likes. "Getting your order despite 'Dilli ka traffic'. Thank you, Zomato," wrote the user in the caption.





In the video, we could see the food delivery agent coming with the food packages in his hand. Apparently, the order had taken an hour to get delivered. The moment he arrives on the doorstep, the recipient, Sanjeev Kumar, greets him with a puja ki thali in his hand. "Aaiye apka intezaar tha," sings the happy food orderer who is clearly overjoyed at the sight of his food. He also applies tilak to the food delivery agent's forehead and sprinkles holy water on him too.





The sweet video garnered thousands of reactions online. Several loved the respectful and loving way with which the food delivery agent was greeted. Many users also appreciated the user for not being angry about his order being delivered late. "Thank you for not scolding him or making him feel bad," said one user. "Delivery boy passed the vibe check," wrote one user while another said, "This is way too cute!"





This is not the only delivery agent that has received praise. Recently, a Twitter user took to the micro-blogging platform to appreciate how his hot and fresh biryani was delivered to him in less than 10 minutes from a premium eatery. Click here to read more about this story.