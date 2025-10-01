Cafes around the world are delighting foodies with not only their unique cuisine but also the ambience and other unique features. A video going viral on Instagram features one such cafe at the heart of Korea. The clip shared by content creator Sharanya Iyer captures a unique coffee delivery experience at the Blue House on The Stairs cafe in Busan's Gamcheon Culture Village, South Korea.





Dressed in a travel-friendly outfit, the influencer can be seen standing in one corner of the charming cafe, with its distinctive blue facade and cloud murals. She is then spotted indulging in a heartfelt conversation with a person peeking from a tiny window of the eatery. The overlaying text reads, "(Korean) 'Hello!' Deliver my Coffee like THIS or not at all!" And this is when we get to know about the eatery's whimsical approach to serving coffee. Instead of the typical counter service, the orders are delivered from the upper window via a miniature "hot air balloon" pulley system. Extremely unmissable, isn't it?





Also Read: Hong Kong Diners Caught Stealing Raw Seafood At Hot Pot Buffet

Talking about her journey, the content creator wrote in the video's caption, "Ladies, you might feel my joy more. Is this the CUTEST coffee delivery you've ever seen? Absolutely YES for me. Every routine coffee delivery is going to be so boring henceforth."

Watch the full video below:

The video won the hearts of foodies and travel-enthusiasts alike.





A user expressing her disbelief commented, "OH MY GODDDDDDDDDD."





Another wrote, "Aaaah so cuteeeee."





Someone added, "Coffee from heaven. That's so cuteeee."





"Wow...so cute... it seems like fantasy or what we see in cartoon shows," read yet another comment.





Echoing the same emotion, one more social media user shared, "So freakin awesome. I waaaant."





Also Read: Viral: Bengaluru Techie's Breakfast Trip Turns Into A Lesson On Privilege And Hardship

We are super impressed with the Korean cafe's unique style of serving coffee to its customers. Aren't you?